Woman asks if she's a jerk for telling her date that he didn't 'really' go to Harvard.

For one Harvard alumn (a REAL one, thank you very much!), one "exaggeration" from a blind date was simply too much to let go. And personally speaking as someone who married a Harvard graduate (who went there for musical theatre) I felt this post deep in my soul and cringed so hard I pulled a muscle. There just seems to be something about Harvard alumns that love to -what's the word - exclude?
At least this Ivy Leaguer came to Reddit to make sure she wasn't totally in the wrong. In the famous "Am I the As*hole" forum, she posed the question:
AITA (Am I the as*hole) for telling my date that he shouldn’t call himself a Harvard alumnus?
So I (25F) matched with a guy who had "Harvard Alum" in his bio. There aren't too many of those in my small midwestern city so I suggested that we grab some coffee.