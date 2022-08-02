Woman asks if she's a jerk for telling her date that he didn't 'really' go to Harvard.

Dating apps: they have created so many hurdles while clearing others. Sure, we assume everyone exaggerates a little on their profile, but what do you do when you catch someone in a bald-faced lie?

For one Harvard alumn (a REAL one, thank you very much!), one "exaggeration" from a blind date was simply too much to let go. And personally speaking as someone who married a Harvard graduate (who went there for musical theatre) I felt this post deep in my soul and cringed so hard I pulled a muscle. There just seems to be something about Harvard alumns that love to -what's the word - exclude?

At least this Ivy Leaguer came to Reddit to make sure she wasn't totally in the wrong. In the famous "Am I the As*hole" forum, she posed the question:

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for telling my date that he shouldn’t call himself a Harvard alumnus?