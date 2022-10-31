Women gets called 'financial abuser' by boyfriend wanting loan without paperwork.

I 35 am fairly well off. My grandparents paid for my education and my parents bought me a house. I know I'm blessed. I try and pass it forward. I have a job that pays me well and I enjoy it. I had a fiance a few years ago but it didn't work out. He is a good guy and I am friends with his wife.

I am a difficult person to date because my work takes me away from home for weeks at a time.

I met a guy a eight months ago and we started seeing each other when I am in town. He is respectful and understands my boundaries.