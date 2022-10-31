Women gets called 'financial abuser' by boyfriend wanting loan without paperwork.

I 35 am fairly well off. My grandparents paid for my education and my parents bought me a house. I know I'm blessed. I try and pass it forward. I have a job that pays me well and I enjoy it. I had a fiance a few years ago but it didn't work out. He is a good guy and I am friends with his wife.
I am a difficult person to date because my work takes me away from home for weeks at a time.
I met a guy a eight months ago and we started seeing each other when I am in town. He is respectful and understands my boundaries.
He recently lost his job though and is thinking of giving up his apartment. He says that we should move in together. So really he would be moving into my house. I don't think that is a great idea. He says that our city is very HCOL (high cost of living), and if he doesn't find work soon he may just move back to the Midwest. I like him but not enough to want to support him.