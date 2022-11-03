34 women share 'the most f'd up reason' someone broke up with them.

Almost all of us have broken up with someone, and been broken up with. It's never fun, no matter what side you're on. But some are so crazy we're still thinking about them years later. In the AskWomen subreddit people were asked what's the most f'd up reason you've ever been broken up with. Here are 34 of the craziest.

"I'm too young to be in a relationship, I should be traveling the world instead of settling down!" He was 24. Two weeks later he was signing a 30 year mortgage... and dating his new coworker.

“I can’t/don’t want to deal with your grief”. I had just lost a parent