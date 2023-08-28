Woman makes out with guy at bar because BF told colleagues he was single. AITA?

I went home alone. Jack called me around a dozen times then showed up at my door. He said that I was an AH for doing this, but was I? He adamantly denied having a girlfriend even though he knew how hurtful that was.

If he was SINGLE then why does he care what another SINGLE human is doing? He asked to come inside. I didn’t let him in because I was hurt. He asked me if I was going to see the guy and I said it was none of his business. Now he is adamant that I’m the AH.

Responses to commone questions from OP:

No we didn’t agree on keeping it a secret. Only in the beginning.

No we haven’t talked specifically about making it official. We just were (or so I thought).