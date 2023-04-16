Man's family calls daughter rude for how she communicates with deaf mom. AITA?

People are sometimes uncomfortable when meeting someone with a disability.

It's something that people with disabilities have to deal with on a daily basis. In their work life, with friends and sometimes even with family. One man got into a heated fight with his brother and his new fiancée when he brought his daughter and deaf wife to celebrate their union. His brother's fiancée was very offended and uncomfortable with the way that his wife and daughter communicated in the restaurant. In order to get her mother's attention, her daughter would hit the table, so her mother could feel the vibrations. This felt normal to them, but the new fiancée and his brother were very upset.

AITA for encouraging my daughter to bang on the dinner table?

TA_familydinner