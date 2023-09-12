Woman loses it at gas station when man says, 'you're too pretty not to smile' right after her mom died.

"Didn't look 'pretty enough' 4 hours after my mom died."

dasbarr

This happened a really long time ago now. But I have never seen anyone run away from a situation quite so quickly and sometimes I do wonder what the guy thought or if he learned his lesson.

So my mom had been terminal and was in hospice care in our home. We knew time was limited, however when I'm upset the first thing to go to hell is my sleep schedule. I had slept 2 hours that night and hadn't been getting much more sleep than that for the few weeks preceding this. But she ended up passing slightly before 4am the morning that this took place.