Teen wants to know how to get his sweater back from classmate who died. AITA?

What seemed like it was going to be a crass story turned out to be an example of strangers on the internet help a young boy understand death, grief and kindness.

WIBTA for asking a boy’s family for an item that he borrowed from me before he died?

u/OldPrice6256

So I’m 14/M, and almost three weeks ago I let a boy in one of my classes at school borrow my sweater. He said he’d give it back to me after his mom did laundry, but unfortunately a few days after this happened he was killed in a bad car accident.

Obviously I knew it wasn’t okay to say anything before his funeral, but now that it’s been a couple of weeks I’m wondering if it would be okay to go to his family and ask them for my sweater?