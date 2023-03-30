Someecards Logo
Teen wants to know how to get his sweater back from classmate who died. AITA?

Mar 30, 2023
What seemed like it was going to be a crass story turned out to be an example of strangers on the internet help a young boy understand death, grief and kindness.

WIBTA for asking a boy’s family for an item that he borrowed from me before he died?

u/OldPrice6256

So I’m 14/M, and almost three weeks ago I let a boy in one of my classes at school borrow my sweater. He said he’d give it back to me after his mom did laundry, but unfortunately a few days after this happened he was killed in a bad car accident.

Obviously I knew it wasn’t okay to say anything before his funeral, but now that it’s been a couple of weeks I’m wondering if it would be okay to go to his family and ask them for my sweater?

The main reason that I’m not sure if it’s okay to ask is because I’ve never met his family at all and I don’t think they even know who I am, I knew this boy from being in school together but we weren’t friends or anything.

