Widow's family outraged that she is dating again after husband's death. AITA?

One woman wonders if she was wrong to try to move on and start dating again after her husband's death. She felt that it was time, but her family was absolutely livid when they found out she was seeing other men.
My (45F) husband ("Tim") and I married right out of college. We had a very happy first decade of marriage, including having two children ("Luke" and "Beth"), who are now 21M and 19F.
However, when in our 30s, Tim developed severe depression and substance use disorder (alcohol and painkillers). His depression was treatment-resistant and that made him unable to fight his other addictions.
Despite numerous inpatient psychiatric stays, and several stints in rehab, he passed away of an overdose 5 years ago, at age 40. We don't know, and will likely never know, if the overdose was accidental or intentional.