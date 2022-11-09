18 people share the controversial 'hill they're always willing to die on.'

While most people grow up being told never to bring up: politics, religion, or money at an important networking event, family holiday, or other potentially tense gathering, sometimes they're the only subjects worth talking about in this life...

How many times can you go back and forth about how the rain has been bad before diving into a heated debate with your neighbor in an effort to get them to take down the sign your disagree with? So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s a hill you’re willing to die on every time?" people were eager to debate the divisive or unpopular opinions they're always ready to defend. Let the Thanksgiving table wars begin, people! It's time to wait until your problematic uncle has two sips of whiskey and dive right into gun control.

1.

Children's beauty pageants are creepy as f*ck and parents who subject their children to such scrutiny and judgment are crazy, and don’t deserve children. - im_your_bullet

2.