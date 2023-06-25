Instacart shoppers share texts from their most entitled and horrible customers.

There's really no higher pleasure than someone else doing your grocery shopping

But some customers take it too far. And it's our joy to read their texts and scorn them. On Reddit, Instacart shoppers come together on their own subreddit to post exchanges from their worst customers. If you learn one lesson: don't order Hallmark cards on Instacart.

1.) 'Do they make 'I don’t like you much' cards?'