Instacart shoppers share texts from their most entitled and horrible customers.

Mitchell Friedman
Jun 25, 2023 | 3:59 PM
There's really no higher pleasure than someone else doing your grocery shopping

But some customers take it too far. And it's our joy to read their texts and scorn them. On Reddit, Instacart shoppers come together on their own subreddit to post exchanges from their worst customers. If you learn one lesson: don't order Hallmark cards on Instacart.

1.) 'Do they make 'I don’t like you much' cards?'

Reddit

2.) 'All they had was plastic produce bags… if you felt this way be specific in the notes customers are ridiculous!'

Reddit

3.) 'Knew I shouldn’t have taken this order 😭'

Reddit

4.) 'Single Female here. PLEASE DO NOT BE THIS GUY!'

Reddit

5.) Get well soon.

Reddit

6.) Follow this treasure map to a $2 tip.

Reddit

7.) Customer removed the tip. Who's wrong here?

Reddit

8.) 'Is this a joke…?'

Reddit

9.) 'Not everyone's a fan'

Reddit

10.) 'Too much communication?'

Reddit
