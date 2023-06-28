Daughter livid mom denied her braces, 'ruined her mouth,' demands $3,750. AITA?

Eventually I agreed to get my daughter Smile Direct Club aligners when she was 17, and they worked for the most part. I didn't have to hear her whine about braces anymore.

Until she decided to go to an orthodontist to get real braces, and was told that she would need serious treatment because she had now developed a crossbite from the Smile Direct Club aligners.

She became furious with me, telling me that I practically neglected her feelings and insecurities about her teeth, and that I encouraged her to 'ruin her mouth' by getting her the Smile Direct Club aligners.

Her treatment is estimated at $7,500 and she is demanding I pay for at least half, since I was the one who 'ruined her mouth in the first place'. AITA?

Here were the top rated comments from readers:

