Man with dentist phobia wakes up mid procedure, tries to fight anyone in scrubs.

Listen, let's be honest, no one likes the dentist.

Sorry dentists, and we thank you for fixing our chompers, but it is a very unpleasant experience. One man was traumatized by his dental rendezvous as a child. He tried to explain that he would need to be fully sedated for his appointment. Well, he wasn't. The ensuing chaos he foggily remembers makes him think he may owe his dentist a nice edible arragement or at least a heartfelt apology to both his dentist and his very kind staff.

TIFU BY WAKING UP MID PROCEDURE AND TRYING TO FIGHT THE ENTIRE DENTAL STAFF

FartingChampion

First I'll start by explaining that as a foster child I had some extremely traumatic experience with a particular dentist. He was very mean and he always hurt me and I didn't really have anyone to turn to because my foster parents didn't believe me.