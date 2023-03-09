Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Man snaps at GF over messy house, 'depression doesn't give you an excuse to be a slob.'

Man snaps at GF over messy house, 'depression doesn't give you an excuse to be a slob.'

Bronwyn Isaac
Mar 9, 2023 | 10:00 AM
ADVERTISING

Depression is an awful disease that can infiltrate every single aspect of your life.

From sapping you of the energy for basic hygiene to corroding your ability to maintain a job or relationships, depression is an invisible illness that can wreak havoc on your life.

Supporting a partner struggling with depression can be complicated, since it's harder to pinpoint progress than a more physically visible disease. Figuring out boundaries while dating someone in the trenches of depression is its own project, and there's no one-size-fits-all answer for how to do it.

Unfortunately, bottling up complicated feelings until they spill out in hurtful ways isn't often a recipe for success.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for telling his girlfriend depression isn't an excuse to be messy.

He wrote:

AITA for telling my girlfriend that her having depression isn't an excuse to be a slob?

Recently my GF moved in with me a couple of months ago into my home due to her being on bad terms with her parents. Living with her has been a little bit of a struggle because she's a very messy person. She leaves her clothes everywhere on the floor and on the bed.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content