Man doesn't let wife snack on his birthday cake after she fails her weekly weigh-in.

Few topics are more sensitive than weight and body image. Almost everyone has had body image issues at some point, and having someone else bring up your insecurities can be incredibly emotionally triggering.

This makes it extra complicated for a partner to know how to support a diet plan without accidentally poking the bear of body insecurities and stigma. It's a fine line that can really only be drawn on an individualistic level. This is to say, there's no one-size-fits-all way to support a partner on a diet. But there are definitely ways to not handle it.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for not letting his wife have cake after her weekly weigh-in.

He wrote:

AITA for not letting my wife have some of my cake after failing her weekly weigh in?