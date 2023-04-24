Woman's new BF starts yelling at friend when group dinner doesn't get split evenly.

We all know that the worst part of eating out with friends is figuring out how to divvy up the bill. Very few friend groups have this down to an exact science, as people's dietary habits, budgets, and comfort level is always shifting.

In some friend groups, one person puts the whole bill on their card and trusts everyone else to Venmo them. Some rely on cash contributions because they can be handed out on the spot, and others pile everyone's cards for an even split regardless of what everyone individually ordered.

At the end of the day, the most important thing is that everyone feels it's a fair shake.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, the OP asked if they're wrong for receiving a separate check from their friends.

They wrote:

AITA for always getting a separate bill at a restaurant?