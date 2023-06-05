Dad excludes son's disabled friend from birthday at trampoline park, wife disapproves.

Accessibility is a major issue everywhere, and non-disabled people often don't realize the extent of that until they're hanging out with a loved one who needs it. Working to be inclusive often means checking ahead to see if different spaces and activities are wheelchair accessible, and if there are any additional fees or considerations.
Sadly, even with ADA laws, there are a lot of places that are still massively inaccessible to disabled people. This means it often takes compromise and flexibility to include everyone.
He wrote:
AITA for ‘excluding’ my son’s best friend from his birthday party?
My son (7) has a close friend (7) who is wheelchair-bound. We will call this boy, Parker. My son is turning 8 this coming week and we scheduled a birthday party for him at the local trampoline park. We spoke to Parker’s parents about this and they do not feel comfortable letting him attend due to his disability.