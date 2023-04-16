Disabled student yells at classmate who claims her 'disability' is worse. UPDATE

All children deserve a safe and healthy environment in which to learn.

We have to be aware of different people's mental disorders and physical disabilities. One boy was tired of his classmate comparing their disabilities and he felt she was taking advantage of her less serious issues. We'll let him speak for himself.

AITA for yelling at a disabled girl and making her cry?

GildanDryBrand

i (M16) am disabled myself. i use forearm crutches due to ME/CFS and occasionally a wheelchair when it gets bad and an injury i had as a kid that never healed right. im also neurodivergent (autism).

This girl i go to school with (F17) is the most obnoxious girl i have ever met. she likes to compare our disabilities and say hers are worse without ever actually disclosing what she has.