Woman tells friend she doesn't want to travel together again, gets called ableist.

Vacationing with any friend can be stressful. But when you add the nuances of traveling styles, personality differences, and the complexities of disability, a friend vacation can be straight-up tense. While honesty is the best policy in these situations, the truth can hurt and lead to some deeply awkward conversations.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for refusing to vacation with her disabled friend in the future. She wrote:

"AITA for refusing to vacation with my disabled friend anymore?"