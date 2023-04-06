Uncle accused of being a 'kidnapper' at local park by suspicious women. AITA?

We all want to protect our children, but sometimes people have to admit their mistake.

One uncle was taken aback when he was interrogated by two women at the park who were suspicious of his presence with his nephew and his friends. They harranged him to prove that he did, in fact, know the children he was there with. The two women told him he looked 'sketchy' and said they were worried after a recent kidnapping. He was offended, but eventually forced to comply. The whole ordeal shook him so he came to Reddit to vent his frustration at being profiled as a danger to the child, and member of his familly, that he loved.

AITA for getting aggressive because 2 women at the park wouldn't leave me alone?

SleepyServal