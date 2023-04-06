Uncle accused of being a 'kidnapper' at local park by suspicious women. AITA?

One uncle was taken aback when he was interrogated by two women at the park who were suspicious of his presence with his nephew and his friends. They harranged him to prove that he did, in fact, know the children he was there with. The two women told him he looked 'sketchy' and said they were worried after a recent kidnapping. He was offended, but eventually forced to comply. The whole ordeal shook him so he came to Reddit to vent his frustration at being profiled as a danger to the child, and member of his familly, that he loved.
Yesterday, my sister asked me to take my nephew Jaiden to the park. She promised to take him after school but she got sick so she asked me to do it. I accepted since I had nothing to do that day. She also asked me to film my nephew playing so I said sure. My nephew & 2 of his other friends from school that lived in the same neighborhood tagged along as well.