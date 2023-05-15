16 Disney World employees share the craziest thing they've seen at the park.

Working at a Disney theme park can be a magical adventure full of humid Florida heat, entitled parents, screaming children, and starting to believe that you really are 'a friend of Cinderella'...

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'Employees of Disney, what is the craziest thing you've seen happen in the park?' characters, vendors, and ride operators everywhere were ready to share their funniest or weirdest tales from the magic.

Overnight cast member here. Please PLEASE leave your cremated loved ones at home. stop dumping them in Haunted Mansion. They just get vacuumed up and disposed of.- overnight_cm_girl

I worked ODV (outdoor vending). One night I witnessed 'tinkerbell' get stuck on her wire above the castle during the fireworks show in '05. She/he almost got burned up by those fireballs during the Indiana Jones portion of the show.

They eventually turned off the spotlight on her and she just hung there until they were able to reel her in back to the Matterhorn. Lol