Man 'shocked' to discover wife's plot to 'take kids away' from friend's cheating ex.

When a husband caught his wife doing something he found completely unethical, she refused to see the error of her ways. So, he came to Reddit's AITA forum to find out if she's right, or if he's actually the a-hole.

'Am I the A-hole for telling my wife to mind her own business?'

stayoutofitaita writes:

My wife (37F) and I (38M) moved to a new neighborhood about 3 years ago with our 2 kids (8 & 6). Our neighbors across the street have 2 kids (9 & 7) that our kids quickly became friends with.

We would hang out with the parents as well and my wife became close friends with the mom. The dad and I got along fine, but never got as close as my wife and the mother.