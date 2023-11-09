'AITA for not helping my cheating ex-wife when her car broke down at 1 AM?'

"Am I wrong for not helping my ex wife?"

Here's the original post:

I found my wife cheating on me and we proceeded to get divorced. She moved out of my house and in with her parents. About 6 months later she gets a DUI and messes up her car. Since her bf left her months prior I figured maybe we can patch stuff up.

She told me all this stuff about how she missed me and I had a strong feeling she was lying. After a week of taking her to work and back and celebrating her bday she left the next day when her insurance approved her rental car.