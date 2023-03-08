Brother snaps at sister for letter her ex-husband into his house, 'you're insane.'

Divorces are hard enough on the couple going through them.
But they can be extra hard when the extended family and friends also have to reexamine or cut off relationships accordingly. This applies extra to loved ones pulling you through the mud, who have heard all the venting and horror stories about the relationship.
For a loved one holding your hand through the pain, it can sometimes feel like a betrayal to see you backslide into contact with your ex. Even if the contact feels logistically necessary for co-parenting.
She wrote:
AITA for telling my brother to get over it after I let my ex in his house so he could see our sick son?
I don’t want to go too much into detail but I’m divorcing my ex. It’s been messy and I’ve been living with my brother as he helped me leave him. My brother used to be friends with my ex so the divorce has been rough for him too and I think he’s been focusing on his anger so he doesn’t have to accept that my ex hurt him too.