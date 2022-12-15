Dad asks if he's wrong to refuse to pay for son's dental surgery; 'I said NOPE.'

"AITA for refusing to pay for my son's dental surgery?"

I'm divorced from my son's mom and she took the easy way out on the financial arrangements. Basically I got stuck paying things that are certain like our sons' private school and extracurricular activities where she's responsible for their health insurance and medical bills and their manny.

She doesn't pay much for coverage and our sons don't need medical care. Until now.

Our 8yo super cute son has a tooth growing from the roof of his mouth and it needs removed quickly. It's not a simple procedure because he needs to be put under anesthesia and we have to go to a pediatric oral surgeon (most oral surgeons will not do the procedure on a child).