'WIBTA for divorcing my wife if she can't have kids? No bio kids is a deal breaker.'

"AITAH Getting divorce wife can't have children?"

I 33m married to 36f for 4 and a half years. We eloped in Vegas after a month of dating. Don't remember if it was before we got married or soon after, we talked about kids. I wanted a couple. She agreed aslong as I accepted her son (no problem).

She has a son from the previous marriage. I have no children. Me and my wife have been trying for a baby for over a year. Started going to the doctor to get checked to make sure that we're both fertile. Seems that due to the medication she is taking for another medical condition sh would not be able to have kids.

No other option for medication is possible. Only other option is a surrogate, but we can't afford it. I mentioned that having no bio kids was a deal breaker for me.

Info from OP: