Divorced couple agrees not to date for 4 years; wife is pissed ex gets FWB. UPDATED 3X

'AITAH for being pissed at my ex husband?'

My husband and I divorced when my son was 7, I regretfully cheated, and I ask you all to please not judge me on this part, my husband immediately asked for a divorce when I told him, I tried to convince him otherwise and I was devastated

He wouldn't take me back, so we divorced, we where both financially independent, but I only took 25 percent of our savings, and we both decided to stay on good terms for our son. My husband never told him I cheated which I'm grateful for, we both agreed, not to see other people until our son was 11.