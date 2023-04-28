Divorcee asks mom to remove wedding photo from living room; Mom refuses. AITA?

A woman who recently split from her husband found herself in the middle of a dispute where she doesn't actually know if she's in the right. So, she came to Reddit to ask:
Zorizon_Hero_Dawn writes:
Before I start, I just want to say that my mom is literally one of the nicest, most loving people I know, and that her and my dad have been a real support to me throughout my life. So I might be TA here.
I'm (37F) currently going through a divorce. My husband and I split up a year and a half ago, and it was a painful, hard experience. I'm pretty much over it now, and have come out the other side, ready to move on.
My mom is very family oriented and loves having photos of family in the house. Her sitting room is full of framed photos of the family. She did have a photo of me and my husband on our wedding day, but after we split, she took it down after I asked her to.