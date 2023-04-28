Divorcee asks mom to remove wedding photo from living room; Mom refuses. AITA?

Divorce is a painful process that doesn't need to be made more difficult by constant reminders of a happier time. But how much are we allowed to demand from others in order to ease our own pain?

A woman who recently split from her husband found herself in the middle of a dispute where she doesn't actually know if she's in the right. So, she came to Reddit to ask:

'AITA (Am I the a-hole) for asking my mom to remove a photo of me from her sitting room?'

Zorizon_Hero_Dawn writes:

Before I start, I just want to say that my mom is literally one of the nicest, most loving people I know, and that her and my dad have been a real support to me throughout my life. So I might be TA here.

I'm (37F) currently going through a divorce. My husband and I split up a year and a half ago, and it was a painful, hard experience. I'm pretty much over it now, and have come out the other side, ready to move on.