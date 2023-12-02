Husband wants to institutionalize wife or divorce if she can't 'get over' mom's death. + Update

ThrowRA_griefwife
Yeah, I know, everyone is fired up at the title and ready to tell me what an asshole I am. To those people, I implore you to read the rest of this post before making a judgement.
My (36M) wife's (33F) mother passed away 5 years ago from lung cancer. It was not a peaceful or easy death. Our lives understandably went on pause after the diagnosis and we both spent a lot of time off work helping care for her mother. My wife had a pretty typical showing of grief at the time, cycling through different stages. Same with our three kids.
After she passed, however, my wife got really bad. I totally understand this. I can't say I know exactly what she went through, because I haven't had a parent die, but I understand how devastated she was.
For months after she could barely function. I gently took over pretty much all the responsibilities in the household and with the kids. She had been attending grief counseling since the diagnosis and continued after the death.
None of this is the problem. I endeavored to be as supportive as possible. She cried on my shoulder every night for months and I just thought this was the "worse" of "for better or worse".
The problem is that after 5 years, she does not seem any better or more functional. She stopped grief counseling about 4 years ago and refused to go again, stating it would not help her and that nothing could.
About a month before any major holiday, she will have a major downturn. In bed half the day, crying all day, does not want to interact with the family, does not have the energy to do anything around the house.
This will go on every single day until about a week after the holiday ends. Every holiday is intense grief, just as much now as it was 5 years ago. October, November, December, and January (her mom's birthday month) every year are particularly bad.
I am essentially without my wife, and am a single parent to my three kids. All together, she is completely incapacitated by grief for about 6 months out of the year, and has been the past 5 years.
When I say incapacitated, I mean incapacitated. When she is in the depths of her grief she is completely incapable of intimacy with me or the kids. There is no cuddling, spending time with us, going on family outings. I don't have any physical intamcy for half the year. I've stopped asking her if she wants to talk about it because she can't get any words out between sobs if she tries.
What hurts the most is that the kids have stopped asking or being concerned. If they see their mom in bed when they get home, they just go about their day and might casually mention "oh, mom is sad today" if their siblings or I ask where she is. They don't really seek affection with her anymore, because they rarely get anything more than tears.
I've discussed this with therapists, my parents, friends, etc. and I know all the rebuttals people have for this, so let me preempt them:
-She is unwilling to go back to therapy for grief counseling or to see a doctor for depression. Yes, I know she's severely depressed. I can't force her to go to the doctor. I've tried so much.
-Yes, it really is just as intense as it was 5 years ago.
-No, I never tell her to "get over it" or blow her off. On my worst days I just give space and leave her be, most days I try to offer her some comfort. If you want to judge me for leaving her alone, whatever, but know that I feel like I essentially have caretaker fatigue at this point.
-No, she does not have a history of depression, but she does have ADHD. Don't know if that's relevant.
I feel like my wife died when her mom died. I would do anything to get her back, even a small piece of her, but she doesn't seem willing or able to move on past her mom's death. I feel awful for considering a divorce, but I don't know what else to do.
BrightAd306
I’d make an ultimatum about getting help for sure. Her kids have also lost their mother.
thomstevens420
This is the most impactful thing I’ve read so far in this (admittedly pretty new) thread.
She is devastated that her mom is gone. Imagine how her kids must feel that their mom isn’t even gone, just doesn’t want to be around them.
firi331
As a kid who “lost” their mom to illness.. she was on this earth, but not mentally present… And then “lost” their dad to his grief after his mom died shortly after….This was what I always wished he realized. He lost his mom. His wife was no longer mentally present.
But he had me, his daughter. I lost my mom, my grandmother, and then my dad because he refused to step up and instead sunk. It devastated our relationship and we are still distant, a decade later.
I also lost significant parenting as a child and felt orphaned even though my parents were alive. If she could only begin to see that her children are losing her, too, maybe she can get out of her head and get out of her loss to begin to pick herself up. I’d hope.
Edit: thank you to all of those who are leaving my comments about this. I never felt seen when I went through it. I felt neglected and abandoned through and through.
But as an adult reading your comments it gives me peace knowing that there are/were people who would have seen that occurring and thought it wasn’t right. I am feel comforted reading your replies ❤️ and I plan on responding to each of them.
Going through this definitely gives you a different perspective on life and grief. Don’t grieve so hard you lose yourself. Grieve in a way that includes the people you love and gives you both a chance to heal and grow together.
Away-Enthusiasm4853
You should tell her that things are coming to an end, if she’s not willing to at least try.
Jay7488
This. I'm not normally a fan of ultimatums, but you may have to have a sit down on a "not sad" day.
ThrowRA_griefwife
I posted a few days ago, you can check my profile for that post. I just kind of threw that post together as a stream of consciousness vent on my break at work. I didn't go back and look at it until later because I just assumed it would get buried since I've never had anything I posted get any major attention.
And, honestly, I thought I was going to get eviscerated in the comments for being insensitive or uncaring. I was floored by the number of responses and really kind DMs I got and felt a little overwhelmed at the idea of responding to them all, so I figured I would post an update here.
A few people mentioned I should have her involuntarily admitted to a medical facility. I didn't mention in the original post, but I did ask our family doctor about that maybe a year ago. He told me that unless she is a threat to herself or others, it's unlikely to happen.
I looked this up myself as well and that appears to be true for the state we live in. I do agree that she needs medical treatment. I suspect that during her year of grief counseling after her mom's death that she was not honest with her counselor.
I have a distinctly sad memory of her coming home after one of her last sessions and telling me that her counselor said she probably wouldn't need to go much longer, then she went and laid down on the bed and cried.
I haven't been able to convince her to go back to counseling. However, I'm glad I posted to Reddit, because somehow I hadn't really considered that she might need more intensive treatment than just counseling.
I also saw one comment that scared the hell out of me. That she may do something drastic if I give her a divorce ultimatum. With those things in mind, I don't think doing that is the way to go.
Instead, I'm planning to write her a letter explaining to her how we need her back, and that we love her and care for her deeply. But she needs more help than we can provide alone, and tell her that she needs to go to the doctor and be honest about what she's been going through. Thank you for your advice everyone.
Substantial_Escape92
Good luck. Grief is such a fickle mistress. I hope everyone heals and moved forward. I worry I too may be like this about my mom when she is gone.
thefinalhex
Goddarnit, this isn't an update!
SemperSimple
By gum, it will be in 2 months!
I_am_the_night
Honestly, I don't think OP would be wrong for giving up after everything he's tried. It's a terrible situation and his wife clearly needs help, but that is only possible if she is open to it. Even if they could force her to go to treatment, it's unlikely to be as effective as needed if she is not willing to be helped. I hope they both get what they need, for their sake and for their kids.
tiredandshort
I can see how much she loved her mom but it just really sucks that it’s preventing HER from being a good mom. This is definitely not what her mom would have wanted for her.