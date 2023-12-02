Husband wants to institutionalize wife or divorce if she can't 'get over' mom's death. + Update

What hurts the most is that the kids have stopped asking or being concerned. If they see their mom in bed when they get home, they just go about their day and might casually mention "oh, mom is sad today" if their siblings or I ask where she is. They don't really seek affection with her anymore, because they rarely get anything more than tears.

I've discussed this with therapists, my parents, friends, etc. and I know all the rebuttals people have for this, so let me preempt them: -She is unwilling to go back to therapy for grief counseling or to see a doctor for depression. Yes, I know she's severely depressed. I can't force her to go to the doctor. I've tried so much.