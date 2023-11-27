Man divorces wife because she refuses to trust him to hold their child. + Update

She keeps telling me that I'll be the reason that our child would die if I ever held her and as a father I should realize how dangerous it is and comply with her. All this has really affected me and I've become a lot more self conscious. Everytime I mess up doing something, she tells me that its proof that what she's saying is right.

I'm a calm person and a pacifist at most times. Even during our fights I've tried to reason with her, find a middle-ground but I've realized that there isn't any. I love my wife and my child more than myself but I cannot continue this considering how I can't even hold my own child, play with her, take her on walks, etc.