Man lies to his mom about reason divorce, outraged when ex explains his cheating.

While our kids are out getting some quality grandparent time with my parents, me, my brother, Ex, and MiL are sitting around and chatting to relax a bit and the conversation turns from the holiday season to our sons and to our divorce. My MiL mentions that it's nice seeing us still being civil instead of at eachothers throats, and Ex mentions that talking about it helped.

I initially think he's talking about therapy, as I'm sure anyone would, but then he starts talking about it further. According to him, we just didn't mesh well together as spouses and we both grew miserable in the relationship. When he saw it was upsetting our sons he took it upon himself to start the discussion. After a very long and difficult conversation, we both decided divorce is the best option.