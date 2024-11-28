'My ex went to prison and now my toxic ex-MIL is suing me for grandparent visitation.' UPDATED

crestedgeckovivi: I think you need to just ask your children if they would like to even visit with grandma? If they don't then simply offer supervised visits of your choice. (cause bring up that the children have mentioned grandma keep going against yours and the childrens wishs/ creating drama etc.).

That way you seem like you are being civil toward her but she is the one who doesn't seem to want to compromise and keeps breaking the boundaries.

OP: My kids and I have had open conversations about what they would like visitation to look like. They are both very much "well, we'd like to see our family sometimes but we don't want to go over there every other weekend, we don't want to go there for every holiday because we want to spend time with you and our other grandparents, and we are tired of them putting us in the middle of this"...