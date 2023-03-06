Cheating husband says he's 'sorry' he didn't leave before pregnancy. UPDATE

My husband is leaving me for someone else. I'm nine weeks pregnant

u/throw_away_left_me_9

He told me three days ago that he's been carrying on with her and he's going to divorce me for her. I'm nine weeks pregnant. He told me he'll pay whatever maintenance the court sets and he is sorry he didn't do it before I got pregnant.

One of my colleagues has arranged an appointment with a solicitor for me. I have a job as a phlebotomist, a flat and my colleagues and family are lovely. I know it will be okay even if it doesn't feel like it right now though I am still in shock.

The first post was short, but hit hard.

