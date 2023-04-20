Man snaps at parents when he finds out ex-wife married to ex-friend is invited to party.

Running into an ex can be a nightmare. Running into an ex that cheated on you with an ex "friend" can be even more of a nightmare. But running into an ex that cheated on you with your ex "friend" at your parent's house has to take the cake.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for telling his parents to choose between their friendship with his ex and him.

He wrote:

AITA for demanding that my parents uninvite my ex-wife and my ex best friend from their garden party?