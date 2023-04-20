Man snaps at parents when he finds out ex-wife married to ex-friend is invited to party.

Running into an ex can be a nightmare. Running into an ex that cheated on you with an ex "friend" can be even more of a nightmare. But running into an ex that cheated on you with your ex "friend" at your parent's house has to take the cake.
He wrote:
AITA for demanding that my parents uninvite my ex-wife and my ex best friend from their garden party?
I came to Reddit for an honest opinion on if I’m the a**hole. I (32M) have been divorced from my ex-wife Elle (32F) for 4 years. It was not a nice thing. She and my ex best friend Silas (25M) have been married for 3 and have 1-year-old baby. My parents and Elle’s parents were long-time family friends and that didn’t stop after our divorce.