Stepdad yells at stepson, says to stop comparing him to his 'bum' dad. AITA?

Stepparenting is a delicate balancing act.

It is difficult to remain civil when talking about an ex partner who hurt your current one. Helping children to have a relationship with each biological parent is tricky and sometimes unattainable. One stepdad was frustrated after trying to be a good support system for his stepson who continued to ridicule him.

AITA for telling my stepson to stop talking about his dad?

chnger937

My wife and I got married last summer. I have a son (14) and a daughter (12) with my ex-wife and my wife has a son (7) with her ex-husband. We all moved in together in late 2021. My kids get along great with their stepbrother and they adore me wife.

I have had a trickier time bonding with my stepson. We have my kids every other week and my stepson goes to his dads every other weekend.