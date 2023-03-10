Stepdad yells at stepson, says to stop comparing him to his 'bum' dad. AITA?

It is difficult to remain civil when talking about an ex partner who hurt your current one. Helping children to have a relationship with each biological parent is tricky and sometimes unattainable. One stepdad was frustrated after trying to be a good support system for his stepson who continued to ridicule him.
My wife and I got married last summer. I have a son (14) and a daughter (12) with my ex-wife and my wife has a son (7) with her ex-husband. We all moved in together in late 2021. My kids get along great with their stepbrother and they adore me wife.
I have had a trickier time bonding with my stepson. We have my kids every other week and my stepson goes to his dads every other weekend.
My stepson is a massive daddy's boy. His dad takes him on some kind of "adventure" every weekend they're together. He is always talking about what he is going to do with his dad or what he and his dad did at the weekend. Which is annoying but fine.