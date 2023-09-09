Man wants to adopt wife's son; she says no, so he considers divorce. AITA? UPDATED

"AITA for wanting a divorce because my wife doesn’t want her son to be legally mine?"

I’ve been in her son's life for the past 4 years since he was 2 , he already calls me dad all that’s left is to make it legal, but my wife thinks that decision to make it legal should be up to her son but wants to wait till he is old enough to make that decision which I think is completely silly right?

She also doesn’t want anymore kids which I’ve come to terms with. I’m at a loss now I don’t know what to do. I also heard from her friend she doesn’t want to make it legal because if we divorce she doesn’t want to have to fight me for custody.