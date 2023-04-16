Man's throws brother a 'Happy Divorce' party, ex-SIL says 'real classy.' AITA?

Divorce is never easy and sometimes, framing it as a new beginning can help everyone involved.

That was the thought process one man had when taking his recently divorced brother out to celebrate. What he didn't know, was that his ex-SIL's friend was a server at the restaurant they went to. It...did not go well.

AITA for having a celebration dinner after my brother's divorce?

Open_Tiger9919

My brother just got his divorce finalized. No one in the family liked his wife she was not a nice person, ie, she'd ask for ideas on what to 'spend his money on', was the type of person that celebrated her birthday for 2 weeks and expected everyone to do the same.