Man's throws brother a 'Happy Divorce' party, ex-SIL says 'real classy.' AITA?

That was the thought process one man had when taking his recently divorced brother out to celebrate. What he didn't know, was that his ex-SIL's friend was a server at the restaurant they went to. It...did not go well.
My brother just got his divorce finalized. No one in the family liked his wife she was not a nice person, ie, she'd ask for ideas on what to 'spend his money on', was the type of person that celebrated her birthday for 2 weeks and expected everyone to do the same.
There were many arguments over that when people in our family didn't show up for each and every event she planned or wore the shirts she'd make for her birthday. She would interrupt when people were talking to talk about herself, go running to our mother anytime she asked for something and my brother told her no.