Son runs away from home until parents tell which one is the cheater. AITA? UPDATE

But when do you admit that you cannot protect them from the world? Or that you may be at fault for one of the harsh truths they have to learn? One 14-year-old boy was outraged when his parents wouldn't tell them why they were divorcing. Now, he isn't happy that he knows, but all he wanted was the truth.
Sooooo my (14f) family totally exploded while I was on spring break two weeks ago. I went on a trip with my grandparents and came back to my mom moved out and a serious sit down talk about them divorcing.
It’s not exactly a surprise because they’ve both been acting weird and shady for awhile but like that’s not what I was expecting to come back to and they could have let me unpack first at least. They asked me if I had any questions and I asked them which one cheated because that was my first thought.