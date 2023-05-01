Son runs away from home until parents tell which one is the cheater. AITA? UPDATE

Parents want to shelter their children from certain harsh truths.

But when do you admit that you cannot protect them from the world? Or that you may be at fault for one of the harsh truths they have to learn? One 14-year-old boy was outraged when his parents wouldn't tell them why they were divorcing. Now, he isn't happy that he knows, but all he wanted was the truth.

AITA for telling my parents that if they won’t tell me the truth, I’ll assume the worst of them

revenant-rising

Sooooo my (14f) family totally exploded while I was on spring break two weeks ago. I went on a trip with my grandparents and came back to my mom moved out and a serious sit down talk about them divorcing.