'I'm so sick of taking the high road with my cheating ex wife. What should I do?'

I confronted her that night, fairly calmly and she didn’t try to hide it. She wasn’t proud either but she wasn’t sad it happened. She loved him, they just GOT each other.

For about a week I was pathetic, oscillating between begging her to give us a chance and being nasty to her for cheating. After that first week, I was tired of waiting on her to make up her mind, I told her I was leaving.

I left our room and moved all my things to the guest bed. After initially agreeing to sell the house and split profit, she decided she wanted to keep the house because she earned more and didn’t want to deal with moving. I had out earned her for our entire marriage up until a week or two prior to finding out.