Woman discovers husband is cheating with her sister, gets divorced, tells MIL everything.

The truth hurts, and even the people who ask for it often don't like it when they receive it. However, there are times when there's no soft peddling to be done, and you must drop a big bomb of reality.
The fall-out of these truth bombs can be truly chaotic and painful for all involved, but the only way out is through.
She wrote:
AITA for telling my mother-in-law the exact reason why I divorced her son?
So I (29f) was married for one year with my ex-husband (31m). We met at a party of one mutual friend three years ago and I was instantly interested in him. My sister (22f) already knew him, and they had a fling before we met. I never had a big problem with this, they always acted just friendly around me, but now I see that I was being too innocent.
My mother-in-law loves me and my sister with all of her heart, she always said that we were the daughters she never had and we always did a lot of activities together. On the other hand, my mom never liked my ex. She had a lot of grudge for him because my sister had just started college when they hooked up, and the age difference was too big for her.
Well, I asked for a divorce a few months ago when I found out that my sister and him were seeing each other behind my back. My mom told me when she saw them kissing one time that he drove her home after a party. To say that I was sad is an understatement. I was heartbroken. I couldn't look at his face or my sister's.
I didn't say to my mother-in-law why we separated because I thought that this was his responsibility, but I've been receiving tons of calls from her asking if I'm ok and saying that she misses me. I was not planning on saying anything but she went as far as to ask my mom about what happened, and she told me that if I didn't say anything, she would. So I visited her and dropped the bomb.
I've been receiving lots of messages from my ex's brothers, mutual friends, and some of my ex's relatives saying that I shouldn't have done that, and now my mother-in-law 'hates' my sister and has been crying frequently.
As much as I feel bad for her, I can't say that I didn't feel like I dropped a heavy weight and I can finally breathe. I don't think I did something wrong, but I wanted to know some outside opinions.
Tokugawa wrote:
NTA. The lightbulb is never at fault for the roaches in the pantry.
Fatigue-Error wrote:
What a $#tty situation, but you are NTA.
And what was your ex and sister's plan, suddenly pop up and pretend that they only started dating after the divorce? They're the AHs.
hyzmarca wrote:
NTA.
Anything that can be destroyed by the truth should be. If your sister and your ex didn't want his mom to think that they were cheaters, then they shouldn't have cheated.
Mandaloriana_2022 wrote:
NTA x 1000. Your sister and your ex-husband are TA. You are speaking the truth plain and simple. Your ex is doubly TA because he should have been upfront with his mom as well about why the divorce was happening… but, he couldn’t even do that. Shine bright Op!
You deserve better than this guy and I can’t even with your sister. She will see that this guy isn’t worth it and then she will have no one left.
Keep doing you OP! Plenty of fish in the sea! Wishing you well during this time.
canuckleheadiam wrote:
Your ex's brothers and friends are totally ok with your ex cheating on you (and with your sister? Seriously?) but they object to you telling his mother the truth. Their judgment is... flawed. He deserves the shame and consequences for his actions. (So does your sister, for that matter.) You did nothing wrong. NTA.
OP is definitely NTA, neither is her mom or mother-in-law, but pretty much everyone else involved is.