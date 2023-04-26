Woman keeps engagement ring after divorce, ex decides he wants it back, she says 'no.'

Divorce is no walk in the park.
Even the most amicable divorce still requires paperwork and all sorts of emotional logistics. And even when you cross all the Ts and dot all the Is, one party can change their mind on how they want things settled long-term.
She wrote:
AITA for keeping my engagement ring after a divorce?
I (35f) was married to my ex-husband (36) for 10 years. We divorced 3 years ago. We have a son together who’s 5. Our divorce wasn’t messy. No one cheated and we agreed on everything when we divorced. We co-parent our son and he’s an active father. In the divorce, it was written that I would keep my engagement ring (it was a family heirloom from my ex-husband's family) and would one day give it to our son.