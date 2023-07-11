Woman angry at fiancé for looking in to her divorce, 'you invaded my privacy.' AITA?

I grew to hate serving them and this reflected in the tips and performance reviews I got.

Meanwhile my ex would get mad at me not showing up to work and saying the people I served deserved basic respect from me.

I ended up quitting my job and my ex made me take the job at the hotel where he worked. And I got more depressed because I felt life was passing me by and my ex expected us to accept our life was just going to be about work.

We got into more fights about how he had to convince the manager to not fire me.