Woman's brush with cancer makes her realize she wants divorce, doesn't know what to say. AITA?

My husband was living his dream life not even realizing that my resentment was building up. I did bring this up many times but he was dismissive. Things blew up two times - he saw me flirting with other guys (I never even kissed anyone, but it was an emotional betrayal probably.) I gave up alcohol 3 years ago to make sure I’m always in control and don’t do stupid sh*t that can ruin my relationship.

My husband is a great father. I’ve never had a father like that. He loves our children and they have a great relationship. So do I with my kids. But he isn’t a great partner. He asks me every day about my day, but never really listens to what I say. He keeps talking about his work but doesn’t notice me.