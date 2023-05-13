Woman's ex chops down tree where they first kissed, karma serves petty revenge.

This one is kind of a sad take on 'The Giving Tree.'

One woman writes about how she was upset when er vindictive ex cut down the tree where they had their first kiss. However, karma seems like it may have caught up and she got at least a semblance of petty revenge.

Cut down 'our' tree? The property manager would like a word with you. And a check.

magsnotmaggie

So I'm single again, after three years. This is relevant because my ex-bf exacted his own petty revenge by cutting down the willow tree where we first kissed.

We had ducked under the branches forming a sort of yellow-green umbrella, almost completely blocking out the rest of the world. It was an incredibly romantic moment, and I think more than anything else I'm mad at how that was ruined for me by his sh*tty move.