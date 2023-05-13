Woman's ex chops down tree where they first kissed, karma serves petty revenge.

One woman writes about how she was upset when er vindictive ex cut down the tree where they had their first kiss. However, karma seems like it may have caught up and she got at least a semblance of petty revenge.
So I'm single again, after three years. This is relevant because my ex-bf exacted his own petty revenge by cutting down the willow tree where we first kissed.
We had ducked under the branches forming a sort of yellow-green umbrella, almost completely blocking out the rest of the world. It was an incredibly romantic moment, and I think more than anything else I'm mad at how that was ruined for me by his sh*tty move.
I forwarded his text bragging about it right to the property manager of the building we lived in. But that's not the petty revenge, or at least not all of it.