Woman loses husband and daughter when MIL frames her for cheating. UPDATED

Some parents can never let go.

One woman wrote her story of her jealous mother-in-law and the vicious deciet she used to get rid of her. She lied and paid a man to say that the OP was having an affair. Four years later, the truth comes out. Now, her ex husband wants her back and she is trying to put back that piece of her relationship with her traumatized daughter.

'My ex divorced me and now wants to be together again after 4 years'

divorcedthrowawayacc

Throwaway since I don't want to be linked back to my main account. I'm 46f, and my ex-husband is 45. We were college sweethearts and married at 26. Right before we got married, I gave birth to a beautiful daughter who's now 21 years old.