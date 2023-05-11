Plastic surgeon snaps on aunt who claims she's not a 'real doctor,' bashes nurse cousin.

Dealing with condescending family members is no walk in the park.
People hellbent on undermining you will turn every circumstance into a chance to make a comment that cuts you down. And after awhile, it can make you snap.
She wrote:
AITA for snapping at my aunt who said I wasn't a real doctor?
I (35f) am a plastic surgeon, I went through years of medical school and residency but it was worth it, I originally started med school with the hopes of going into psychiatry but surgery really interested me.
The problem started years ago when I first told my family that I was going into plastic surgery because it was what interests me the most, my parents, siblings, and BIL were all supportive and whenever I felt like giving up they were always there to push me.