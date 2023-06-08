16 doctors and nurses share the boldest lies they've ever heard from patients.

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'Doctors and nurses, what’s the most blatant lie a patient has told you about why they’re in the hospital?' people in the medical field were ready to vent about the weirdest, dumbest, or funniest lies they've ever witnessed in action. Spoiler alert: everyone knows you didn't get into a bar fight after having 'only 1.5 beer.'
I've told this story many times before, but when I worked in the emergency department there was a frequent flier who would come in complaining of migraines, seizures and stroke symptoms.
She was completely full of it, just wanted drugs and attention. One time the symptom she presented with was that she could only speak Spanish, but the thing was that in reality she couldn't speak Spanish, so you had to ask her yes or no questions or she just wouldn't respond.
If the answer was yes she would say 'si' and if the answer was no she would shake her head, because she didn't know the Spanish word for 'no' is 'no'. - PigWithAWoodenLeg
“I fell on it and it got stuck.” Unless you have video of it happening no medical professional is going to believe that - Kindaspia
I stopped chewing (as a jar of tobacco rolls out of their back pant pockets) - CurryDuck
Fell off a ladder. Had actually been shot in the arse twice. - hazzap11
I’m a paramedic. My partner was getting attacked by a rooster walking up to a residence. I picked up the rooster and brought it with me so he wouldn’t just start in on my poor partner again.
The lady that answered the door didn’t need us (Accidental life alert activation) and wouldn’t take her rooster back. She kept telling me he didn’t. She kept telling me he didn’t belong to her. She had a really nice chicken run in her side yard and lots of chicken decorations.- Sea_Vermicelli7517
'My pain is a 10' while scrolling through their phone. - CaptainAwesome06
'I was trying to save the people in the fire.' From an arsonist who told me the cops were there to protect him as a hero - MysticalPhotographer
There's so many. The ones that upset me most are old people who are clearly in pain. When you ask they will say they are fine and not to worry about them as we look very busy and have more important things to do. Let me give you pain relief!! - daphne9213
I work in the emergency room and the excuse train comes in close to holidays, weekends and expected nice days. Usually we can tell that they just want a doctors note to get out of work.
Massive migraine
Stomach hurts
major neck pain
Chest pains
Plain ol not feeling well with vague symptoms
Then after we write the excuse, discharge them, they walk out as if they were walking on sunshine.
Disclaimer: I do wish companies gave more room for mental health days or the ol 'Im taking the day off' - vadermaybelater
Oh, there’s a few that pop up for me as a surgical nurse.
Denial of obvious plastic surgery.
Eating/drinking after the time they were supposed to have had nothing by mouth.
Lie that they have a ride home after a procedure where they were given anesthesia, then try to drive themselves home. - No-Independence-6842
A 14 year old patient claimed he accidentally swallowed a small fork while eating pickles. X-ray revealed the fork was a full sized dinner utensil in his colon. Had him tell the story again, and he insisted he swallowed it until it was explained that was impossible and he admitted what really happened. Poor guy. - leftoverscience
Back when Viagra first dropped, every grandpa in Miami with chest pain would lie about why they had a raging erection. Or it would be gone, and they'd be so much more confident in their answer.
No matter how much we stressed how unsafe lying would be, no matter whether we ferried the ladies out of the room.
It was quite a way for little baby nurse me to learn how low blood pressure could get. Being in Miami at the time was like being on the front of a boomer battlefield for erectile rights. - MissAnthropicRN
'I had a frustrating itch inside my rectum and the carrot was the only object that I could fit in there' - LithuanianLion
I was in the ER for a suspected testicular torsion, and we saw a guy with a pretty clear bullet wound on his arm. The lady handling intake asked him what happened, and he said he fell off his skateboard - doctordoctorpuss
Back pain. Doesn't know the possible source. Radiology dep. Mustard bottle with twist cap and half the mustard used up in patient backside. No words spoken except we're gonna do a procedure to extract the source of discomfort. Patient says ok.- ColdAnxious4744
Had a patient convince his wife he got an STD from a dirty toilet seat in the ER when he arrived to the hospital. He was in house for about a week or two after, his wife dutifully staying with him each day until about 6.
She home cooked meals for him every night and would bring them to the hospital each day while trying to file complaints to us for his STD he got from us.
A doctor had to kindly explain to her the impossibility of him getting that particular STD from a toilet seat and it also become active/symptomatic in that time frame. She never believed us.
After she went home each evening at 6 to cook for him for the following day, his affair partner would show up from 7-10 each evening. - Duffarum