18 doctors share the absolute dumbest things patients have tried to lie about.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Surgeons/Doctors of Reddit, what's the dumbest thing patients have lied about?" medical professionals everywhere were ready to share the funniest fibs.
I had a guy insist that someone else put drugs in his urine. Even after I tried to move on with the conversation. - zimmer199
“Do you smoke cigarettes?”
“No, I quit!”
“When did you quit?”
“This morning” - BagelAmpersandLox
Woman comes to emerg with complaints of vaginal discharge and discomfort. Pelvic exam initially reveals significant yeast infection, but there appears to be a foreign body in her vagina. “Is there something stuck inside?”
“No, I don’t know what’s in there…” Speculum examination reveals a very soft mandarin orange, peel still on. “Oh, that! We heard it would improve our fertility…” You can’t make this sh*t up. - Drilmagus