18 doctors share the absolute dumbest things patients have tried to lie about.

Doctors are used to answering quite possibly some of the dumbest questions about the human body with a straight face and a sincere response, but when patients start churning out bold lies it can be hard to resist a break room roasting session...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Surgeons/Doctors of Reddit, what's the dumbest thing patients have lied about?" medical professionals everywhere were ready to share the funniest fibs.

1.

I had a guy insist that someone else put drugs in his urine. Even after I tried to move on with the conversation. - zimmer199

2.

“Do you smoke cigarettes?” “No, I quit!”

“When did you quit?” “This morning” - BagelAmpersandLox

3.

Woman comes to emerg with complaints of vaginal discharge and discomfort. Pelvic exam initially reveals significant yeast infection, but there appears to be a foreign body in her vagina. “Is there something stuck inside?”