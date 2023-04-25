Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
18 doctors share the absolute dumbest things patients have tried to lie about.

18 doctors share the absolute dumbest things patients have tried to lie about.

Taylor Brown
Apr 25, 2023 | 3:08 PM
ADVERTISING

Doctors are used to answering quite possibly some of the dumbest questions about the human body with a straight face and a sincere response, but when patients start churning out bold lies it can be hard to resist a break room roasting session...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Surgeons/Doctors of Reddit, what's the dumbest thing patients have lied about?" medical professionals everywhere were ready to share the funniest fibs.

1.

I had a guy insist that someone else put drugs in his urine. Even after I tried to move on with the conversation. - zimmer199

2.

“Do you smoke cigarettes?”

“No, I quit!”

“When did you quit?”

“This morning” - BagelAmpersandLox

3.

Woman comes to emerg with complaints of vaginal discharge and discomfort. Pelvic exam initially reveals significant yeast infection, but there appears to be a foreign body in her vagina. “Is there something stuck inside?”

“No, I don’t know what’s in there…” Speculum examination reveals a very soft mandarin orange, peel still on. “Oh, that! We heard it would improve our fertility…” You can’t make this sh*t up. - Drilmagus

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content