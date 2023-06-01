Man leaves his own engagement dinner after fiancee won't stop texting dogsitter.

It's amazing when you date someone with a pet you also love. Not only do you get the benefits of human love and companionship, but you also get the benefits of animal love and companionship thrown in the mix.

However, it can get complicated if you and your partner don't agree on how to navigate pet ownership. Building similar boundaries around time spent with your pet is necessary for long-term compatibility, but the growing pains involved can be hard to weather.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for leaving his engagement dinner after his fiancee obsessed over her dog.

He wrote:

AITA for leaving the engagement dinner due to my fiance's obsession with the dog?