Entitled in-laws demand a TV for the dog while visiting; husband won't 'cater' to them.

Reddit: a safe space for s#%!*ing on your in-laws.

When a request was simply too stupid for one man to fill, he came to the internet (again - read below) to vent and hopefully get a little validation. You decide if he's in the wrong or not...

'AITA (Am I the a-hole) for telling my in-laws that we are not getting a tv for their dog when they come to stay?'

itsfish20 writes:

My over invasive in laws and they are now planning on coming up later this summer. Thing is they have a very eccentric dog who they cater to and treat like a baby and this dog is spoiled rotten.

He will bark nonstop for hours at a time and they just tune him out instead of trying to correct the problem.

When they go to bed they have to leave the lights and a tv on for him, or he will just cry and pace around the room until he gets what he wants.