Dog owner takes only shady spot in park from woman with baby, she says 'really?'

On a hot day, a corner full of shade is a commodity.

And like all commodities, people will do anything they need to get it, even if it creates awkward conflict with strangers.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for prioritizing his dog over someone's baby.

He wrote:

AITA for prioritizing my dog over someone else’s baby?

I (43M) was at the park with my 10lbs dog (4, Alaskan Klee Kai) on a sunny but hot (77F) day. An unfortunate feature of this small park is that it offers only one shaded area roughly 10ft by 10ft thanks to a lone tree. No surprise, when we arrived at the park, someone was in the shaded area already.