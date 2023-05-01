Dog owner takes only shady spot in park from woman with baby, she says 'really?'

On a hot day, a corner full of shade is a commodity.
And like all commodities, people will do anything they need to get it, even if it creates awkward conflict with strangers.
He wrote:
AITA for prioritizing my dog over someone else’s baby?
I (43M) was at the park with my 10lbs dog (4, Alaskan Klee Kai) on a sunny but hot (77F) day. An unfortunate feature of this small park is that it offers only one shaded area roughly 10ft by 10ft thanks to a lone tree. No surprise, when we arrived at the park, someone was in the shaded area already.
I have a small outdoor (ventilated, about 36” in diameter) crate that I use to try to offer some protection, so rather than crowd the people there too much, I set up my own stuff a few feet away, but put the crate with the dog away from me, closer to the people that were there. I didn’t want to encroach on their space myself, but in turn wanted to be clear that I was waiting to let the dog use the shade.